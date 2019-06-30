In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.21 pm June 30 2019, 6.21 pm

James Bond will return with a tear-jerking storyline – as his new wife is murdered and he struggles to cope with depression and grief. New writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge – hired to refresh the script after her huge hit with Killing Eve – is said to be exploring the spy’s mental health for the franchise’s 25th instalment. “There have been a lot of changes with the script but one angle they want to pursue is showing Bond’s more emotional side,” an insider revealed.

Waller-Bridge is believed to have found inspiration in Ian Fleming’s 1963 novel On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, where Bond’s new bride Tracy di Vicenzo is slain. Bond 25 – untitled but due out next April – is tipped to be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic spy. It is believed that after quitting MI6 Bond will marry Madeline Swann – played by Léa Seydoux in 2015’s Spectre. But Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek – hired to portray the new villain – will have her killed, leaving Bond in bits. “The 007 mission helps him overcome his depression,” the source added. “There may be something along those lines in the film.”