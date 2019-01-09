image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

James Bulger’s parents don’t want a short film on him to be shortlisted in Oscars

Hollywood

James Bulger’s parents don’t want a short film on him to be shortlisted in Oscars

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 09 2019, 12.04 am
back
DetainmentEntertainmenthollywoodJames BulgerJames Bulger MurdermurderRalph BulgerVincent Lambe
nextOuch! Chrissy Teigen got butt hives while on an exotic vacation with family
ALSO READ

Indira Gandhi assassination: Why, how and where?

Murdered AAP leader allegedly blackmailed boyfriend, forced him for live-in

Vivek Tiwari death: Twitterati demand justice for the Apple executive