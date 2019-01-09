James Bulger’s parents don’t want a short film on him to be shortlisted in Oscars

In 1993, a two-year-old boy named James Bulger was murdered in Liverpool. A short film on him, Detainment, has been made and shortlisted for an Oscar nomination. But James' parents are not happy about it and don’t want the short film on him to be shortlisted in Oscars. The short film has been directed by Irish filmmaker Vincent Lambe and is based on the police transcripts of the interrogation report of Robert Thompson and Jon Venables (10-year-olds in 1993), who were then convicted of the murder.

Talking about it to Daily Mirror, Ralph, Bulger’s father said, “Not once has the maker of this film contacted me or any of James’ family about this film. It has been 26 years since my son was taken and murdered and so I have seen many documentaries and news stories about him. But I have never been so cut up and offended by something that shows so little compassion to James and his family. I accept this is a murder of such magnitude it will always be written about and featured in the news but to make a film so ­sympathetic to James’s killers is devastating.”

Bulger’s mother, Denise Fergus, during the ITV talk show Loose Women, stated, “I don’t think [Lambe] had the right to do it. It’s been put on the shortlist now for the Oscar and I think it should be removed. In my own personal opinion, I think he’s just trying to big his career up. And to do that under someone else’s grief is just unbelievable and unbearable.”

Well, let’s see if the movie will make it to Oscars or not.