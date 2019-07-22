Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 9.05 pm July 22 2019, 9.05 pm

Avengers: Endgame hit the big screens in April. After four months the film is still running at the theatres, but that might not be for long as the film has finally achieved the milestone its makers were aspiring for. After the success of Endgame around the world, the film was re-released with deleted scenes in hopes of beating James Cameron’s Avatar as the top box office film of all time. Endgame has finally achieved the accomplishment having earned 2.7902 billion dollars, crossing Avatar’s 2.7897 billion dollars. James Cameron took to Twitter to congratulate the Marvel Cinematic Universe on their win.

Check out James Cameron’s message for the MCU:

Cameron’s message begins with a phrase in the Na’vi language, which was introduced in Avatar. The phrase Oel Ngati Kameie translated into English means I see you. Fans of the Avatar film feel that Marvel’s victory will be shortlived as Cameron’s Avatar 2 may take over Endgame’s success. Cameron had signed on with 20th Century Fox in 2009 after Avatar’s success on the big screen to direct Avatar 2 and 3. Avatar 2 is expected to release in 2021. In the film, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang will be reprising their roles. Although Lang’s character was killed off in the first film, he has stated that his character will be transformed in mysterious ways throughout the franchise. Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, and David Thewlis will be joining the franchise in the sequel.