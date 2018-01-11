James Franco denies sexual misconduct accusations on a show

James Franco bagged a Golden Globe on Sunday night for his much-liked turn in "The Disaster Artist," a behind-the-scenes comedy that he also directed. It was considered a career best for Franco, who walked up to the stage at the Beverly Hilton wearing a pin honoring the fight against sexual misconduct. And things started going downhill from there.

Ally Sheedy, co-star from "The Breakfast Club," sent out a series of mysterious tweets that evening in which she appeared to have targeted Franco. The tweets have since been deleted but some media outlets have taken screenshots of them.

"James Franco just won," Sheedy had tweeted, as per the screenshots. "Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business." Franco had directed Sheedy in a 2014 off-Broadway production of "The Long Shrift. Franco also stars in "The Disaster Artist" as eccentric cult-movie hero Tommy Wiseau.

While Sheedy’s tweets weren’t clear, they inspired social media chatter and revived rumours of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan, claimed in a tweet that Franco told her the "full nudity" he allegedly asked her to do for two of his films was apparently not exploitative as she had signed a contract.

Franco, 39, denied accusations of sexual indecency in an appearance Tuesday evening on "The Late Show". "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice," said Franco to host Stephen Colbert.