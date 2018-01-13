James Franco skips Critics Choice Awards amidst sexual allegations

The Critics’ Choice Awards held on Thursday actor saw James Franco winning the Best Actor awards for The Disaster Artist but the actor wasn’t present to accept the award. In fact, a source present at the awards told US Weekly that no one even clapped when his name was announced. This comes amidst the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

According to The Los Angeles Times, just hours before the show, five women accused the actor of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior. The actor’s attorney Michael Plonsker disputed the claims and directed the Times to Franco’s previous comments that he made during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Franco told Stephen Colbert on his show on Monday night, “I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

He further explained his side of the story in a sit-down with Seth Meyers who hosted the Golden Globe awards where Franco took a win for his comedy. The actor said, “Like I said, there are stories that need to get out, people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story but I believe that these people have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that so much. If I have to take a knock because I’m not gonna, you know, try and, you know, actively refute things then I will because I believe in it that much.”

With the rise of the sexual harassment allegations against James Franco, it will be interesting to see it will affect his chances at an Oscar win (or even a nomination) for his film The Disaster Artist.