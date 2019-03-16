James Gunn gets rehired by Disney, filmmaker thanks supporters

Writer-director James Gunn got embroiled in a huge controversy after his series of tweets on rape and paedophilia resurfaced online. The tweets irked a lot of netizens and even provoked Disney to fire Gunn from directing the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. However, his firing was also objected by a lot of celebrities and the cast of the series even issued a collected letter to Disney, expressing their support and calling for Gunn’s reinstatement. To the delight of Gunn’s fans and supporters, Disney has now rehired the filmmaker to helm the Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Gunn, on Saturday, confirmed the same by posting a lengthy message on Twitter. In his note, he extended his gratefulness to all his supporters. He added that he ‘deeply appreciates Disney’s decision’ and is ‘excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all.’ Along with the message, he also attached a heart emoji. His firing happened in July 2018 after Disney chairman Alan Horn termed his controversial tweets as ‘indefensible’.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values,” read Horn’s statement.

Gunn, who had guided the first two Guardians films to success, also publically apologised for his tweets.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he said. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today.”