Darshana Devi June 05 2019, 12.13 am June 05 2019, 12.13 am

Over the years, there has been a never-ending debate regarding the inclusion of diversity in the Marvel Comics movies. Even though MCU’s roster of heroes is becoming more interesting with each new outing, the lack of LGBTQ and female superheroes in its films have called for a lot of criticisms. And finally, MCU came up with its first female superhero-led movie, Captain Marvel, followed by X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which the latest instalment of the Marvel comics franchise. Just recently, James McAvoy, who plays Professor Charles Xavier in Dark Phoenix, spoke about how he wants to see more diversity in the MCU.

Sharing words of appreciation for the film at first, he told The Press Association, "I don't know it felt like a feminist script, but it certainly felt like we were in a film that was responding to a time where feminism is having a positive impact. I think that (director Simon Kinberg) wanted to and was able to - and felt that the market was ready for - do that kind of dynamic in the cast, which is a brilliant sign. I was pleased to be a part of that, and support Sophie and Simon in that."

James McAvoy thinks 'it's nuts' that Marvel has only one female-led film

The It Chapter Two actor expressed that the makers need to push forward when it comes to representation. "It's nuts to think that even Marvel has only had, how many female-led (films?) ... Is it one? Captain Marvel. And we're getting Black Widow coming," said the 40-year-old. "It's nuts to think even with that whole stable as well there's so few. It's good that things are changing, that representation just needs to carry on."

Meanwhile, X-Men Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5. Let’s see what it has in store for us!