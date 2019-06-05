Bollywood

Bharat: This Salman Khan film will see an average box office collection, predicts Ganesha 

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' new mini album She Is Coming EP is anything but impressive

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Captain MarvelEntertainmenthollywoodJames McAvoySophie TurnerX-Men: Dark Phoenix
nextQuickies 4th June 2019: Shashi Tharoor makes a typo, Salman Khan defends himself, Shah Rukh Khan will host David Letterman and more...

within