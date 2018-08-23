Jangal mein mangal: Hilary Swank, Philip Schneider get hitched in a forest wedding

Two years after she ended her engagement with Tennis player Ruben Torres, actor Hilary Swank is now hitched to boyfriend Phillip Schneider. The actor, who has won the Academy Award twice, tied the knot with her social venture entrepreneur beau amid a stunning redwood forest wedding at Santa Lucia Preserve in California.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true," Swank told Vogue.

The two first met on a blind date arranged by American actor Misha Collins' wife Victoria Vantoch. They must have hit off immediately because the date lasted for over 12 hours! A year and a half later, while the two were on a vacation in Colorado, Phillip got down on his knees and asked for his ladylove's hands.

As they took the wedding vows, Swank's father walked her down the aisle. Swank wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding dress made of Chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk.

We wish the couple ever-lasting happiness!