Jared Leto’s Joker is about to get his own movie

Warner Bros has plans to work on Jared Leto’s version of Batman’s arch-nemesis, the Joker. The studio wants to create a film only for the character. Sources speaking to Variety said that Leto is set to star in the standalone film, which will set the scene for future sequels of Suicide Squad. Variety also reports that Leto will be the executive producer.

Details of the plot are currently unknown and Warner Bros reportedly plans to work on the world created by Suicide Squad. The studio had already announced that Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn will have its own film with a ‘Birds of Prey’ feature.

The Joker’s appearance in Suicide Squad was pretty much a cameo. However, Leto did say that he hopes to work on Joker in the future in more substantial roles.

It is not clear when the new Joker film will go on the floors, as Leto, along with Warner Bros will now have to look for a writer. It is also not known if the film will begin shooting before or after the sequel to Suicide Squad which is expected to go on production sometime next year.