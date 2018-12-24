image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jason Momoa aka Aquaman photobombs a wedding shoot and the result is EPIC

Hollywood

Jason Momoa aka Aquaman photobombs a wedding shoot and the result is EPIC

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 24 2018, 10.57 am
back
aquamanDCEntertainmenthollywoodJason Momoa
nextWonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot confirms film’s wrap, all set for 2020 release
ALSO READ

Jason Momoa pumps energy to Aquaman premiere with haka dance

Aquaman Trailer Review: Jason Momoa's kingly swag will sweep you off your feet

Aquaman's newest posters introduce the underwater seven!