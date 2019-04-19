Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 12.49 pm April 19 2019, 12.49 pm

Jason Momoa, who rose to fame as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, is also popular for his really magnificent beard. But, what if we tell you that it is gone now? Yes! As unbelievable as it sounds, Jason Momoa, after keeping Khal Drogo alive through his beard for around 6 years, has bid a farewell to it. Though, all of it for a good cause. In a video shared by the Aquaman actor on his YouTube channel, he shaved off his beard after which he was nearly unrecognisable.

The purpose of this makeover wasn’t just to shed some weight off his face, but Momoa actually took this step to raise awareness and concern about how plastic is harming the planet. In the video, Jason says, “Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet. And if we have a solution, I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that's aluminum."

And, oh, the actor also revealed the last time he had shaved, “I think 2012 is the last time I shaved.” Now, that was a really long wait, but, we guess, worth it. “Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change,” wrote the actor. Well, Jason Momoa without his beard is a totally different person. Don’t believe us? See below!

Jason Momoa gets rid of his of ‘Khal Drogo’ beard and fans can’t keep calm!

While fans have a reason to rejoice over Game of Thrones’ final season, Jason Momoa left them mourning over his beard. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions.

I know the redacted Mueller Report is out today, but please don’t let that overshadow the news that Jason Momoa shaved his beard. — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) April 18, 2019

Some are finding it difficult to believe that Jason Momoa’s beard is no more a part of him.

Some are also sharing his old pictures in the loving memory of his beard. LOL!

in loving memory of jason momoa’s beard pic.twitter.com/wymAHzCvjE — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 🌻 (@hannahxtait) April 18, 2019

Did you like his new look?