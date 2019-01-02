image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman rocks at the box office, becomes the biggest DC hit ever!

Hollywood

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman rocks at the box office, becomes the biggest DC hit ever!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 02 2019, 10.58 pm
back
Amber HeardaquamanDC ComicsEntertainmenthollywoodJason Momoa
nextKim Kardashian and Kanye West are all set to welcome their ‘forth’ coming baby via surrogacy
ALSO READ

Jason Momoa aka Aquaman photobombs a wedding shoot and the result is EPIC

Jason Momoa pumps energy to Aquaman premiere with haka dance

Aquaman: Julie Andrews roped in to voice a key role!