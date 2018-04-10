Jason Statham goes head to head with the largest shark of all time

Big, ugly sharks have traditionally scared us at the theaters. And it’s set to happen again with The Meg. The trailer for the giant shark starrer shows the oversized fish terrorizing people. And who better to stop the monstrosity from devouring helpless swimmers but Jason Statham himself. Statham will go head to head with “the largest shark that ever existed”.

Statham clears out doubts about the big guy’s name later in the trailer. The Megalodon is a big ol’ ancient shark and that makes it clear how the movie got its name. In The Meg, Statham will be playing the role of a rescue diver called Jonas Tyler, who comes in contact with the underwater killing machine while working in an underwater lab, located 200 miles off the Chinese coast.

The lab is a part of an international undersea observation program and it is attacked by Megalodon, which was thought to be extinct. It’s up Tyler to save the crew after being recruited by a Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao). Tyler must also save the people swimming on the surface of the ocean. In a believe-it-or-not moment, Tyler reveals that he has encountered this creature before. Now he must team up with Suyin (Li Bingbing), risk his life and save the day.

The film is based on a novel called Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror. The trailer reveals an important question about the depth of the ocean. If Megalodon is really as big as it seems, how is it swimming and preying on humans taking a swim close to the beach? Fans will have to wait for the film to release to get that one answered.

Statham shares the screen with Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis, Ruby Rose, Masi Oka, Shuya Cai, Olafur Darri, Jessica McNamee, Winston Chao and Rainn Wilson.