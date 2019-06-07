Debanu Das June 07 2019, 10.55 am June 07 2019, 10.55 am

Jay-Z made the cardinal sin of talking to a ‘shawty’ while his wife Beyonce was sitting beside him. It gets worse because, for a brief moment, the rapper managed to make her feel like ‘kabab mein haddi.’ Queen Bey was less than pleased when Nichole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaned over her and talked to Jay. The incident happened while the three of them were attending the NBA finals as the Toronto Raptors faced off against the Warriors.

A video shared by ESPN shows Curran leaning over Beyonce’s shoulder to speak to Jay-Z moments before the couple waved to the camera. Barely a second after that, the duo got back to talking and Beyonce looked far from happy. We bet it was the first thing they talked about the moment they got home! Stung by Curran’s indifference, the Beyhive (Beyonce’s fans) went on a rant on twitter. Curran’s little chat earned her death threats, and eventually, Buzzfeed reported that she disabled the comments section.

We wouldn't want to be in Jay-Z's shoes right now...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Before long, her entire account was disabled as the wrath of the Beyhive was too much for her to handle. Meanwhile, Ramona Shelburne, an ESPN writer clarified about the conversation that transpired between Curran and Jay-Z. It turns out it was nothing steamy as one might expect. Curran was reportedly in tears after being threatened. She told Shelburne that she had invited the couple to games earlier as well and there was nothing weird about their chat last night. Jay-Z had apparently requested for a vodka soda, and Curran simply asked if he wanted lime with it.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019