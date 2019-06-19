Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 4.00 pm June 19 2019, 4.00 pm

90s superstars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston proved they still got it after their film Murder Mystery was watched by about 3 crore people on Netflix. Murder Mystery is a story of a couple who gets framed for the murder of a billionaire. This is Sandler and Aniston's second collaboration after the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. According to a tweet by Netflix, Murder Mystery was watched by about 3,08,69,863 accounts in the first three days making it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film.

Netflix's official comedy account Netflix is a Joke made the announcement on Twitter. They also revealed that 1,33,74,914 accounts were from the US and Canada alone. The rest of the world contributed 1,74,94,949 accounts.

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

The film revolves around a cop from New York and his wife who go on a billionaire's yacht for a holiday but end up at the wrong place and wrong time and get framed with murder. The comedy got a mixed response from people as a lot of Twitter users claimed that they shut the film off after 15 minutes.

How many switched off after 15 mins ? 🙋‍♂️ — GaryLDN (@GaryLDN) June 18, 2019

Me! — Palabra Ensalada (@SaladWord) June 18, 2019

In the theaters it wouldve made 5 to 10 million total. Most of that on opening weekend. This movie suffered from bad writing, poor editing, and lousy cinematography. If the casting was poorer this wouldnt have been watchable. As such it barely was. — Doombringer (@missionhillman) June 19, 2019

Ok...30 million accounts watched the movie. But did 30 million people LIKE the movie? Viewership can’t be the only thing Netflix @netflix brags about — santa clarita diet enthusiast (@tipthescalesx94) June 18, 2019

There was also some good reactions, one of which Netflix re-tweeted:

Omg #MurderMystery is brilliant 😂😂😂😂😂 It’s like a ridiculous modern Poirot except with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a hilarious American couple instead of an elderly Belgian gent. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I’m going to need that sequel real soon please @netflix!! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Faau51leB5 — Little Miss Katy ☀ (@MissKatyEnglish) June 17, 2019