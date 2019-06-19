90s superstars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston proved they still got it after their film Murder Mystery was watched by about 3 crore people on Netflix. Murder Mystery is a story of a couple who gets framed for the murder of a billionaire. This is Sandler and Aniston's second collaboration after the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. According to a tweet by Netflix, Murder Mystery was watched by about 3,08,69,863 accounts in the first three days making it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film.
Netflix's official comedy account Netflix is a Joke made the announcement on Twitter. They also revealed that 1,33,74,914 accounts were from the US and Canada alone. The rest of the world contributed 1,74,94,949 accounts.
Check out the Tweet below:
The film revolves around a cop from New York and his wife who go on a billionaire's yacht for a holiday but end up at the wrong place and wrong time and get framed with murder. The comedy got a mixed response from people as a lot of Twitter users claimed that they shut the film off after 15 minutes.
Check out some of the reactions to Murder Mystery:
There was also some good reactions, one of which Netflix re-tweeted:
Murder Mystery is a part of the 4 movie deal signed between Netflix and Adam Sandler. Adam's last few movies didn't fare well at the theatres but Murder Mystery's success proves that Adam Sandler is still popular, at least on Netflix.Read More