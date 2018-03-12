Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split, now fans want Brad and Jen reunion

It's top news everywhere. Jennifer Aniston and, her husband of less-than-three years, Justin Theroux have called it quits. The two began dating on the sets of Tropic Thunder in 2011 and got married in August 2015. And even while the fans were quick to flood social media with speculations of a Jen-Brad Pitt reunion, Aniston's statement called the decision "loving" in her statement to the Associated Press.

In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

Both Jennifer and Theroux wanted to keep the break-up private but decided against it considering the nature of the entertainment industry that inspires many a gossip columns.

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

The statement talks about the couple splitting at the end of 2017 but both did celebrate the New Year together with a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico friends Jason Bateman and his family.