  3. Hollywood
Brad Pitt responds to question about whether he'll get back with Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston believes Brad Pitt 'LIED about not sleeping with Angelina Jolie'

Jennifer Aniston cast doubts about Brad Pitt's assertions that his relationship with Angelina was not sexual.

back
Angelina JolieBrad PitthollywoodJennifer AnistonVanity Fair
nextAnnabelle Comes Home trailer 2: The creepy doll brings new trouble for the Warrens

within