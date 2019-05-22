Jennifer Aniston confirmed feud with Angelina Jolie by announcing it was over

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 11.41 pm May 22 2019, 11.41 pm

Jennifer Aniston confirmed long-running rumours of a feud with Angelina Jolie by casually announcing it was over. The stars were said to have been at loggerheads ever since Jennifer split with husband Brad Pitt and he started dating Angelina. It's widely reported that Brad and Ange fell in love on the set of their 2005 movie Mr & Mrs Smith, while he was still with Friends star Jen. It was one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the showbiz world, with a string of reports of a feud between the women. And a whopping 10 years down the line, Jen finally confirmed the feud had been rumbling on all along, by casually saying it was coming to an end.

In 2015, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight, "I think that's slowly coming to an end. I really do." And discussing Angelina's movie Unbroken, she said, "I mean, that movie is so beautiful and wonderful and she did such a gorgeous job. I think that it's the time people stop with that petty BS and just start celebrating great work and stop with the petty kind of silliness."

It's even been claimed in the past that Angelina, who has since split from Brad, launched a "mean-spirited" smear campaign against Jennifer. A book claimed that Angelina was so determined to silence the 'man-stealer' label that she had her team leak 'stories' to the press.

"Jolie and her camp planted press stories in 2005 that painted Aniston in a negative light. Specifically? That Aniston firmly prioritised her career over starting a family which put her directly at odds with Pitt, who ached for kids," Ian Harperlin wrote in his 2009 book, Brangelina: The Untold Story.

"She was convinced that this is the story that would resonate with all these women who saw her as a man-stealer," he added.