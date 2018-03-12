Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux may not be legally married

A few days after Justin Theroux and Friends star Jennifer Aniston announced their separation following two years of marriage, reports have emerged alleging that the duo were not legally married. According to TMZ.com, there is no evidence of them being legally married in LA County. The couple had met on the sets of Tropic Thunder in 2008 and began dating in 2011.

In 2015, Jennifer and Justin got married at their Bel-Air mansion. However, an investigation in the marriage records in LA County has shown that the couple have no marriage license in their name in the records after 2010. It is possible that Jennifer and Justin procured the license from any of the 57 counties in California. However, sources close to the couple have suggested that for years there has been a lot of talk about the two not being legally married. Reports also mention that Jennifer and Justin have not contacted any of the divorce lawyers known in Los Angeles either.

On February 15, the couple issued an official statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt but they were divorced in 2005. The news of her second divorce took the internet by storm and there are fans who are hoping for Brad and Aniston to patch up now.​