  3. Hollywood
Jennifer Aniston once cried over Brangelina's pregnancy!

Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston once cried over Brangelina's pregnancy!

The Friends actress was devastated when Angelina Jolie was pregnant before her divorce from Brad Pitt was even complete.

back
Angelina JolieBrad PitthollywoodJennifer Aniston
next'Avengers: Endgame' smashes records in global launch

within