Jennifer Aniston wants a girls only F.R.I.E.N.D.S reboot, but what about Joey, Ross and Chandler?

Joey doesn’t share food and Jennifer Aniston doesn’t want to share a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reboot with any of the boys. The actress is all game for reviving the hit sitcom, but with a twist. In a recent interview with InStyle, Jennifer (or should we say Rachel?) pitched a plan for the sequel of F.R.I.E.N.D.S but she wants to have all the fun with the girls Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and her.

Jennifer Aniston is excited about a potential comeback and says she fantasizes about having a Central Perk reunion. She quips, “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

Further adding, “Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

It’s a great idea Jen, but our only question is whether F.R.I.E.N.D.S will ever be the same without the boys? We mean, Phoebe’s Smelly-cat was amaze, Rachel’s ‘We were on a break’ made us laugh and for weird reasons, Monica’s OCD had made us smile. But c’mon the boys played their part too. Chandler’s sarcasm had actually made us go ROFL while Joey’s sassy yet innocent antics kept us glued to the screens. And Ross, the boy’s obsession with Dinosaurs and Rachel of course, made us all fall in love with him. So we are a little sceptical whether The Golden Girls will attract the same kind of love as F.R.I.E.N.D.S did. Nevertheless, we are up for anything that comes from this team.

Or let’s just say it in Chandler style. Can we be anymore happy?