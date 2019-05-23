Jennifer Aniston's £1m surgery rumours debunked, she says 'It's still mine, all of it'

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 5.12 pm May 23 2019, 5.12 pm

Jennifer Aniston has denied that she spent near on £1million on having body surgery before 'reuniting with Brad Pitt'. The 50-year-old actress, who made her name in Friends, had reportedly had a number of laser treatments, which destroy fat cells and a non-surgical body lift, among other procedures. This has been completely debunked by her representatives, who told Gossip Cop that Aniston had not spent a penny on surgeries, and was also not looking to get back with Brad.

Jennifer had actually disclosed to Harper's Bazaar that she had "zero time" for a relationship since splitting from husband Justin Theroux. Earlier in the year, it was claimed that Jennifer had a number of facial fillers, lip injections and Botox ahead of her 50th birthday bash. Jennifer had previously said that she was "not a fan" of cosmetic work to her body and told InStyle that, in fact, all she needed for "really great skin" was enough sleep and plenty of water.

She added, "People lose perspective. I look around and see how bad plastic surgery and injections can really kick you in the [behind].” Part of her alleged million-pound makeover was a breast lift, as Jennifer had stated that she had “been upset about her sagging [chest] for a while."

When asked whether she had gone under the knife to have this procedure done, Jennifer said: "It’s still mine. All of it. Short of letting everybody have a feel, I don’t know what else to do. I really am pretty happy with what God gave me."