The breakdown of her marriage to Brad Pitt was devastating for Jennifer Aniston but her thoughts about love and marriage are heartbreaking in hindsight. Back in 2005, it was no shock for Friends star Aniston when the time was finally called on her marriage to Hollywood hunk Pitt. To the outside world, it was a devastating split of one of Hollywood's golden couples but inside their relationship, the cracks had been present for a while. What was a shock for Aniston was how quickly Pitt became an item with Angelina Jolie, and despite always refuting a claim he was having an affair, the doubts have always been there. Despite this though, in her first interview after the divorce was finalised, Aniston spoke positively about love, marriage, and children to Vanity Fair.

At the time Aniston said that she doesn't believe in one true love and this is one of her premonitions that came true. She said, "I think there are many people, many soul mates." Where the heartstrings are tugged is when it comes to her thoughts on starting a family. This was reportedly not on the table during her time with Pitt, so Aniston was desperate to find the 'father of her children'. She said, "It’s out there. It will happen. There’s an amazing man that’s wandering the streets right now who’s the father of my children. In five years I would hope to be married and have a kid."