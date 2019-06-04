Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 12.16 am June 04 2019, 12.16 am

After a year-long sabbatical, Oscar-winning star Jennifer Lawrence is all set to make a comeback. The actor, who is best known for roles in Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, Mother!, Passengers, Joy and American Hustle, is soon to be seen in the upcoming instalment of the X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix. The film, which stars Sophie Turner as the lead, is helmed, written and produced by Simon Kinberg. According to the latest reports, Kinberg revealed that Lawrence did the film only on one condition!

"When it was clear Bryan Singer was not going to direct the next movie, it was the actors that approached me about directing the next of the X-Men movies. Jennifer especially. Jen said she wouldn’t come back for another movie unless I directed it. So, I had a lot of support from them," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. Back in February 2018, Lawrence left her fans startled by announcing that she was ‘taking the next year off’.

Jennifer Lawrence did X-Men: Dark Phoenix on one condition, reveals Simon Kinberg

“No one would say that when you’re as big a star as Jennifer that you should take a year off, it’s not that sensible,” a source told The Post. “But she has all of that Hunger Games money and she can afford to sit back.”

Meanwhile, she has also refrained herself from all the promotions of the film as reportedly, she and Maroney are busy with their wedding preparations. The actor, who was last seen in 2018’s Red Sparrow, was spotted with a ring on her finger back then and that was when the news of her engagement stormed the internet!