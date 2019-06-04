Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has this to say about the National Education Policy debate

Bollywood

Will Anu Malik return to the Indian Idol after #MeToo? The mystery continues . . .

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
EntertainmenthollywoodJennifer LawrenceJoyMotherpassengersSilver Linings PlaybookSophie TurnerX-Men: Dark Phoenix
nextActor Nicolas Cage officially divorced from fourth wife Erica Koike after four days of marriage!

within