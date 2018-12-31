Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘poop’ moment will leave you reaching for tissues!

American actor Jennifer Lawrence has never really shied away from revealing her embarrassing moments and with each revelation, it gets only funnier. The Red Sparrow actor was at The Howard Stern Show and a clip from the same was recently shared by the team. In the video, an embarrassed Jennifer is seen talking about what occurred after she smoked marijuana at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party and it's awkwardly hilarious.

Jennifer told Howard Stern, “I was done and went to go see my ride and my ride wasn’t ready to leave yet. So, I smoked a joint with some rappers….Their sh*t is different. So, I entered a different universe.” She further added, “So, I went to the porta-pot [sic] to go pee. There was a woman there, who was like, ‘No, no, no, go ahead!’ I was like, ‘You were here first. You go!’ And she was like, ‘No, go! I’m in the porta-pot [sic] and I was like ‘She’s gotta poop. This poor woman’s just gotta poop.’ So I came out and went up to her was like, ‘Look, you gotta poop.’ And she was like, ‘No, I don’t. I don’t know why you’re saying that. All of a sudden, security is grabbing me because I hadn’t realized I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming, ‘YOU HAVE TO POOP! YOU HAVE TO POOP!’”

She added, “And the security guard is laughing so hard because he's heard the whole exchange. He's like, 'You can't grab her. But, I agree. She's gotta poop.” On asking Jennifer if the woman was also famous she said, “No, I have to find out who she is. I have to apologize.” LOL. Looks like Lawrence has got her ‘joint’ lesson and will be careful from next time.