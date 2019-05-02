Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez invest in Indian wellness startup Sarva

Niyati Chawla May 02 2019, 7.18 pm May 02 2019, 7.18 pm

Yoga as a fitness regime has gathered mass interest not only in India but globally too. This is also evident from the fact that an Indian yoga and wellness brand, Sarva has managed to raise funding from various celebrities. The brand, which was founded by 27-year-old yogi turned entrepreneur Sarvesh Sashi, has got its latest round of investment by pop icon, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez and her husband American baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

According to reports, the couple have reportedly invested $6 million in the startup. Sarva is a Chennai-born chain of Yoga and wellness startup which has previously been able to attract investment from Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, Mark Mastrov, founder of 24-Hour Fitness Worldwide, Bill Roedy, former chairman and chief executive of MTV Networks, David Giampaolo, CEO of Pi Capital, and Zumba Fitness, the largest branded fitness programme in the world. Sarva has raised nearly $8 million dollars including the early round of investment of around $2 million by the gym chain Talwalkars in 2016.

Jennifer Lopez in a written statement commented, “I have personally benefitted from my regular practice of yoga and believe that it has made a difference to my life both physically and mindfully… I believe in the vision of Sarva and view it as a great common ground for a brilliant investment opportunity along with co-creating and serving a global community.”

Sarvesh Sashi, founder and CEO of Sarva, in an interview with the Economics times said, “Jennifer and Alex were introduced to us by Mark Mastro. Mark and Alex are partners in other ventures. The discussions went on for about 60 days. We met them in LA, and they loved our story.”

Sarvesh founded the wellness center three years ago, in 2016 and it boasts of more than 55000 customers across its various centers. Sarva offers a holistic approach for body, mind and spiritual development with more than 20 unique forms of yoga practiced at the centers. With more than 91 studios in Mumbai, Delhi and Mumbai, the company aims to bring up 500 studios in 15 cities across the country by 2022.