Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez set couple goals in a cute video

Debanu Das May 30 2019, 5.41 pm May 30 2019, 5.41 pm

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are among the most loved couples. But they took things to a new level recently, when A-Rod shared a video of themselves, and JLo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony. The video clip was taken at the former couple’s son Max Muniz’s school. Of course, the parents were there to attend a performance as is evident by the chorus of children in the background. According to reports, the family had come together to Max’s recital. Both Alex and JLo shared several photos from the event.

One of the videos has Marc and JLo singing to the tunes of I Will Always Love You. The video is a beautiful example of how people can be separated and also remain friends. It’s simply the type of stuff that we like to see every day. The post-separation relationship between JLo and Anthony seem to be very cordial. Alex and Lopez aren’t married yet, and the latter captioned his video: "Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet!”

Alex is content with filming

Anthony and Lopez are pro singers as they carried on with the track. Alex realised that he was nowhere close to the level of the other two and was content with documenting the event. He felt that it was safer to leave the singing to the experts.

Alex and Lopez were engaged on March 9. Alex reportedly popped the question at a getaway at the Bahamas. Speaking to People last year, Lopez said: "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away." Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative."