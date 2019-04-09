Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts the shooting for Hustlers

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 9.28 am April 09 2019, 9.28 am

Looks like the American sensation Jennifer Lopez is planning to take over everything… from silver screens to the Billboard charts. We are saying this because the All I Have hit-maker has just dropped her new song named Medicine and she has also started shooting for her upcoming film, Hustlers. First things first, her latest single – Medicine - is a visual treat! Jennifer Lopez looks an absolute chic in the song’s carnival-themed music video. The clip which also features French Montana has Lopez in multiple avatars.

First as a fortune teller, then in a silver glittery outfit followed by her taking over a carousel in an all-white cowgirl outfit. Medicine also marks Jennifer Lopez and French Montana’s third collaboration after Same Girl and I Luh Ya Papi. Moving on to Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, this film boasts of an interesting cast that includes the likes of Lopez, Rapper Cardi B, Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer among others. In a series of pictures shared by Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram, we could see the singer probably rehearsing for her shot.

The singer-turned-actor looked sizzling in her golden pants and a shiny loose silver top. Lopez completed her look with open tresses and minimal make-up and, of course, flaunted her engagement ring. Not to miss her fancy ‘world of dance’ sipper that went well with her top.

The premise of Hustlers revolves around the life of strippers based on New York magazine’s article, “The Hustlers at Scores.” Lopez will essay the role of an exotic dancer alongside Cardi B and Constance Wu and to prep up for her role, the singer has begun to take pole-dancing lessons. “It’s very hard! I have bruises everywhere. I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole,” said Jennifer on her preparations for the film.