Jennifer Lopez lands ‘On the floor’, bounces back like a babe

Nobody’s perfect alright! Even the biggest of stars are capable of faltering and that’s exactly what happened with Jennifer Lopez. On Saturday night, during one of her shows, the singer slipped on-stage but Jennifer being Jennifer jumped right back up like nothing happened. In fact, she went on to continue her act like the fall was part of the show!

She was performing in Las Vegas and celebs like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Becky G and Sofia Vergara were in attendance. A fan recorded the footage and shared the portion where we see her fall. During her performance, Lopez walked around the stage and swiped her hands with her fans, which is what seems to have caused the fall in the first place. A fan quickly gave her his hand to help her up and she was back to her normal self in no time. She’s a diva and she proved it once again.

Her celebrity friends graced the event that night and later they posed with the performer later.

While Lopez impressed us with her confidence, Gomez made her feelings evident by texting her and sharing it on social media. She even shared a video of JLo performing as she cheered for her like an excited fan.