Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme sings an Alicia Keys song perfectly!

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 11.55 pm May 15 2019, 11.55 pm

Going by the trending news, it can be definitely said that Jennifer Lopez has passed on her vocal chops to her daughter. In a video which has gone viral straight from J.Lo's YouTube channel, Lopez can be seen working hard over the choreography of her new song Medicine. Amid the same, during the vocal rehearsal, it's JLo's 11-year-old daughter Emme who takes the cake. Why do we say so? As in the video, the people around her tell Emme to flaunt her vocals and then its mommy who instructs her to sing Alicia Keys's, If I Ain't Got You.

'Sing Alicia Keys,' Lopez just like a doting mother tells Emme. And the time the opening notes to the 2003 hit, If I Ain't Got You, starts playing, Emme takes the room by storm with her superb performance. Just like her mommy, Emme performs the high notes supremely, making one person in the room shout and say, "You better have vocal control, girl!" Lopez at the end gives her daughter a hug which is then followed by a round of applause from others. "We should have her come out and do something on tour," Lopez says. "Want to? Want to put a little piece in the show." "I don't know," Emme replies in the cutest way.

Have a look at the video below:

Talking about her latest single, Medicine, it's purely a visual treat! Jennifer Lopez looks absolutely chic in the song’s carnival-themed music video. The clip also features French Montana has Lopez in multiple avatars. Medicine also marks Jennifer Lopez and French Montana’s third collaboration after Same Girl and I Luh Ya Papi. A while back, JLo kickstarted the shoot for her upcoming film Hustlers. Moving on to Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, this film boasts of an interesting cast that includes the likes of Lopez, Rapper Cardi B, Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer among others.