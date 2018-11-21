Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood Walk Of Fame star vandalised

Back in 2013, Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contribution to the music world. Her star is back in the news again. Much to our shock, the singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalised by someone anonymous and the pictures of the same have gone viral on the internet.

#JenniferLopez’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized with black spray paint. Police are currently investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/7RjNcMUKzN — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) November 21, 2018

The picture which is doing the rounds shows that the diva’s star is vandalised with a black spray paint. Though the message that the culprit is trying to depict through the mark is still unclear, it’s assumed by many that the vandalism was done because the singer reportedly supports Donald Trump. However, many are confused as to why Lopez is being targeted because she has no controversy surrounding her in recent times.

Reports say that the police is still investigating the culprit.

The On The Floor star is not the first person to face vandalisation of the Hollywood Walk of fame star this year (2018). Earlier, it was Trump and Bill Cosby who fell victim to the vandalisation of their stars several times. Cosby’s star was scribbled with words like SERIAL RAPIST and #METOO after the comedian was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.