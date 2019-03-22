Jeremy Renner and the original Avengers have a message for Thanos

It’s the year of the Avengers! The release of one of the most highly anticipated movies, Avengers: Endgame, is around the corner and Marvel fans are breathlessly waiting to see their favourite superheroes destroy the giant Thanos. With the release date of the final instalment inching closer, the cast has been treating fans with constant pictures and social media posts. Joining the club now is Jeremy Renner, who essays the character of Hawkeye/Ronin. He recently put up a post taunting the mad titan.

Renner put up a grey scale picture, featuring him alongside all the original Avengers - Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, who essay Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk, respectively. He posted the picture with a message for Thanos saying that they are all geared up to face him and also included the hashtag #whateverITtakes, which is a quote from the recently released trailer. The picture has all six in goofy expressions making it clear that they are not letting Thanos come out as the winner yet again, despite the odds.

The film will mark Hawkeye’s return to the franchise after 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Renner will return as Ronin, donning a new haircut and carrying a new weapon as well.

Previously, Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed that the film will focus on the original six Avengers. “People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters and all of the original six are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way,” he told Empire magazine.

Avenger: Endgame is hitting the theatres on April 26.