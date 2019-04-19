Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an Avengers: Endgame poster

Debanu Das April 19 2019, 6.43 pm April 19 2019, 6.43 pm

Jeremy Renner just turned from being an Avenger to becoming a Revenger. His upcoming film Avengers: Endgame is about to release in less than a week and at a time when the crew would be busy, Renner found an opportunity to settle scores with Chris Hemsworth. Recently, Hemsworth shared a video on Instagram where he helped out some Avengers with some ‘fresh looks.’ Chris may have had his day, but Renner was not about to let him get away with it.

The actor who plays the role of Hawkeye in the Avengers films, took to Instagram to share a video of himself doodling on the poster of his upcoming film. Renner picked out Hemsworth’s character, Thor, in the poster and had his revenge, with a sly smirk on his face. The video below shows the actor painting an eye patch on Hemsworth’s left eye – just like how Thor looked when he lost his eye in Thor: Ragnarok. Renner then proceeded to draw a bow on Chris’ head as his ultimate show of a comeback.

However, it seems that Renner’s plot didn’t exactly go according to plan. Fans noted that Renner painted over the incorrect eye. Thor lost his right eye in the film.

As for Avengers: Endgame, the film will see Renner return to the franchise after he was omitted from Infinity War. Speaking of Renner’s exclusion, director Joe Russo said in a press conference that they didn’t forget Hawkeye. "We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play. Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man," he had said. Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.