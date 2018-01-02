Jessica Alba has the best New Years gift; gives birth to her third child

Jessica Alba has announced the birth of her third child and with the name Hayes Alba Warren, her son's name fits perfectly alongside elder sisters’ Haven and Honor. The Sin City: A Dame To Kill For star welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren. The Honest Company co-founder took to Instagram to share a picture of the newborn.
Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5
Jessica also has two daughters, nine-year-old Honor and six-year-old Haven, with her husband. Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message.
Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017
Jessica has been quite active in sharing pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump. Recently, the actor also shared a family photo on her Instagram handle on Christmas.
Need some last minute Christmas shopping ideas? I invited some of my fave brands to @honest for a pop-up shop last week. We had a fun afternoon and raised lots of money for our charity partner @liftcommunities. So grateful for everyone who came together for such an awesome day- swipe through and check out my stories to check it out.
Stole this 📸 @cash_warren -our last Christmas as a family of four! Feeling so blessed❤️ and can’t wait to meet our baby boy. Thankful for our beautiful family that celebrated with us today -our smallest family gathering we’ve had in our 14 years together but it was perfect... 🙏🏽🎄❤️
The family is seen keeping warm near the fireplace in their Christmas best. The post reveals Alba’s anticipation for her baby boy as she mentions it being the last Christmas as a family of four.
The Warren family elated to welcome its newest member and with that Cash Warren is no longer the lone male in the household!