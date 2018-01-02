Jessica Alba has the best New Years gift; gives birth to her third child

Jessica Alba has announced the birth of her third child and with the name Hayes Alba Warren, her son's name fits perfectly alongside elder sisters’ Haven and Honor. The Sin City: A Dame To Kill For star welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren. The Honest Company co-founder took to Instagram to share a picture of the newborn.

Jessica also has two daughters, nine-year-old Honor and six-year-old Haven, with her husband. Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message.

Jessica has been quite active in sharing pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump. Recently, the actor also shared a family photo on her Instagram handle on Christmas.

The family is seen keeping warm near the fireplace in their Christmas best. The post reveals Alba’s anticipation for her baby boy as she mentions it being the last Christmas as a family of four.

The Warren family elated to welcome its newest member and with that Cash Warren is no longer the lone male in the household!​