Jessica Chastain slams Game of Thrones for using 'rape' as a tool to make Sansa Stark stronger

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 7.04 pm May 08 2019, 7.04 pm

Game of Thrones season 8 has been receiving a lot of flak these days. Yup, you read that right! The fictional show has been tasting a lot of negativity, especially with the arrival of the last season. Right from the dark Battle of Winterfell, the quick death of the Night King to spotting a Starbucks coffee cup near Daenerys Targaryen in episode 4, fans are furious. Fans, on social media, are trying their best and reaching out to the makers of the show and expressing their dissatisfaction with a lot of things that are churning up on the iconic show. However, there is one more controversial scene from GoT 8 episode 4 which has got Twitter talking.

Jessica Chastain, who happens to be Sophie Turner's X-Men: Dark Pheonix co-star, has hit hard at the makers for a particular scene in the latest episode. The scene in question is from episode 4 of Game of Thrones and its a conversation between Sansa Stark and Sandor Clegane. It so happened that when Sandor tells Sansa that if she would have run away with him, the Lady of Winterfell would have not suffered at the hands of Ramsay Bolton and Petyr Belish. "Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would’ve stayed a little bird all my life," Sansa replies to Sandor. Disliking this particular line, Jessica Chastain took to her Twitter and wrote how rape is not a tool to make a character look stronger.

Have a look at Jessica Chastain's tweet below:

Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn’t need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TVIyt8LYxI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 7, 2019

Sansa Stark was a fragile girl at the initial episodes of Game of Thrones, but after being brutally tortured by Ramsay Bolton and Petyr Belish, she's now changed a lot.

