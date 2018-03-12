Jimmy Kimmel leads a star studded bunch to thank fans at a theatre

The Oscars are done and dusted with the most talented of them going home with the coveted trophy. The Shape Of Water was the big winner walking home with the award for Best Film and Best Director. And while the Hollywood’s top stars sat excitedly in the Dolby Theatre to cheer on the winners, another crowd at the TCL Chinese Theatre across the road were in for the surprise of their lives.

Host Jimmy Kimmel noted that while a number of people such as producers, directors, actors, actresses and technicians were thanked during the Oscars, a certain group of people, namely the movie-watchers go unappreciated.

“But there's another group that deserves our thanks even more because, without them, none of us would be here, so I want to take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make. Tonight, we thank the movie-going public,” said Kimmel, before leading the entourage to the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The entire event, by the way, was live on the Oscars show. The group included Hollywood bigwigs like Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel, Lupita Nyong'o, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Mark Hamill and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Margot Robbie.

The celebrities stormed into the TCL Chinese Theatre and surprised fans with oversized burgers and hotdog cannons. A random person was picked from the audience to announce the next presenters for the show, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

Fans were amazed at the gesture and had the opportunity to brush shoulders with their favourite celebrities. The only difference was that this time, it was the celebrities who were thanking and cheering for the audience, not the other way round.