JK Rowling is pissed in her latest tweet and we are 'Rowling' on the floor laughing

Being a morning person is not an easy task and it seems like JK Rowling, best known as the author of the Harry Potter series, is not one of them. Or at least, not someone who enjoys waking up at 4 in the morning. The world-renowned author recently tweeted a reply to an article by Inc. on successful people who start their day at 4 am. Rowling, who’s immensely successful, didn’t agree to the article and tweeted it to ‘piss off.’

Rowling isn’t alone. It turns out quite a few people supported her sentiment and the tweet has received over 300,000 likes. There are many studies that mention that morning people are generally happier and are less likely to suffer from depression and can get better grades. However, not everyone is on board with waking up at 4 am. People have several commitments these days which force them to sleep late and wake up late. Besides, just waking up early won’t increase your chances of passing that Math exam – you need to study for that!

Perfect response. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2018

My definition of success is “not having to get up at 4 am every day.” — skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) December 18, 2018

The left a part out.. the most successful people start their day at 4 am by turning over and continuing to sleep until at least 7am — marsonarocket (@marsonarocket) December 17, 2018

I agree with JK. That 4 am bullshit is common hour thinking. Success has nothing to do with what time you get out of bed. It has everything to do with having a vision/dream and holding a daily state of gratitude the abundance you already have. — Richard Schmelke (@RSchmelke) December 17, 2018

Rowling’s success story is quite popular. In 1993, she was in Edinburg, Scotland, with her four-month-old daughter. She had no job and was had to care for the baby alone. She would write at a café after making sure her daughter was asleep. In the end, she entertained an entire generation with her novel. Success. Did she wake up at four? From that tweet, it doesn’t seem like.