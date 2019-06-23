Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 12.41 pm June 23 2019, 12.41 pm

It’s raining marriages in the Jonas household and we aren’t complaining! After the fairytale-like NickYanka wedding, it was Joe Jonas who got hitched to his longtime girlfriend and actor Sophie Turner. Well, had it not been for Diplo, the world wouldn’t have been aware of their ‘secret’ and ‘spontaneous’ Christian wedding that took place in the month of May. Now, the couple is all set to once again exchange vows, this time, however, in the French way. And ahead of their wedding, both Sophie and Joe, who are currently in Paris, took some time out to treat fans with their oh-so-adorable PDA.

In a picture shared by the Game of Thrones actor on her Instagram page, we spotted the lovebirds, as they almost shared an intimate kiss with the beautiful Eiffel Tower in the background. Both Sophie and Joe’s eyes were half closed and the two gazed at each other with affection. Guess, love is not just in the air, but it’s widespread in Paris as well! This picture, undoubtedly, had all the Jophie fans gushing over the couple, and their wait to see ‘officially’ see them walk down the aisle has only gotten difficult.

Check out the very beautiful picture shared by Sophie Turner here:

View this post on Instagram 🇫🇷 me 😏 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

In the past, Joe Jonas revealed how his parents weren’t aware of his wedding to Sophie Turner until it was news. He said, “They did find out online. Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever’s in town.”