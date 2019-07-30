Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 12.30 pm July 30 2019, 12.30 pm

The loss of someone from your life is often painful. It hurts even worse when it's losing someone who made you happy often. Such is the pain that the newlywed couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going through after the death of their dog Waldo. To respect their memories of him the two got a picture of Waldo tattooed on their arms. Sophie Turner shared a picture of the tattoo saying she missed her little baby. Joe Jonas also shared a picture of his tattoo calling Waldo his little angel.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's pictures below:

View this post on Instagram R.I.P. my little angel. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

There is no doubt about how attached owners get to their dogs as the latter are adorable, trustworthy companions themselves. Joe and Sophie too were quite attached to Waldo as well and often shared pictures with him on social media. It seems even more unfortunate considering that the two were not able to spend a lot of time with him as they were away on their honeymoon in the Maldives. The two got married around family and friends in a church in June after a private and discreet wedding in May.

Check out Joe Jonas' Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Nap game strong. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

On the work front, Sophie Turner is enjoying the success of her role in the final season of Game of Thrones. She has also been nominated for an Emmy for the role. She will be seen in an upcoming film titled Heavy.