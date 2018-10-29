Joe Jonas apes Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark this Halloween

It’s that time of the year when everyone pulls out their wackiest costumes and enjoy the Halloween. But before sharing the ultimate story, we would like to tell one and all that don’t push yourself too hard as Joe Jonas has already won this year’s Halloween’s best costume award. A look at Joe’s look from the party and you’ll go LOL for sure.

The DNCE lead singer ditched the spooky element and rather opted to dress up like his fiancé Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones. The duo attended Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party in Los Angeles. The Just In Love singer also posted glimpses of his look on his Instagram story where we can see a video of him aka Sansa entering a room all decked up with GOT’s title music playing in the background along with few animated GIFs from the show. How cool is that!

View this post on Instagram another Saturday Nite 🎃 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

While Sophie turned up at the party wearing an elephant themed costume, on the other hand, Joe wore an oversized sleeves themed bluish gown. Well, to match up to the Stark’s standards, Jonas also chose a brownish red wig. We are so loving Joe Jonas’ idea this Halloween.

For the unaware, Game of Thrones will return with its final season next year. Winter is coming!