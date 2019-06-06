Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 9.56 pm June 06 2019, 9.56 pm

All of you know that Joe Jonas was a regular on the sets of Game of Thrones, right? He would frequently drop in to see wife and then-girlfriend, Sophie Turner. In fact, he once almost kissed Sophie's body double, mistaking her to be his ladylove. When you are dating a pivotal character of arguably the most popular English TV shows by far, you got to be a fanboy. Hence, Joe is plain heartbroken now that the show is over!

And heartbroken might as well be an understatement because he just broke down...LOL! It so happened that the Jonas Brothers - Joe along with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were shooting for the cover of Harper's Bazaar. In a video, Nick talks about winter and fall fashion which prompts Kevin to say, 'winter is here'. And off goes, with his eyes filled with tears! Such a rib-tickling video it is, we tell you.

It doesn't end there. Joe maintains his gloomy face throughout the photoshoot. Nick doesn't want Kevin to mention Game of Thrones, but Kevin isn't the one to listen. In Nick's language, Joe is a 'nervous wreck'. Ouch!

Also, do you know that the climax of GoT (which received plenty of flak on the internet, by the way) was given away to Joe as a spoiler? That too, by Sophie! Sophie, who tried very hard to keep the ending to herself, ended up telling Joe about it. That made him really mad, we heard.

“I’ve just told Joe. But he’s so mad at me—he loves the show! She then shrugged. Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise, I’ll burst," Sophie revealed to Glamour UK.