Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 12.20 am July 17 2019, 12.20 am

The Emmy Award is easily the greatest nod in the world of television. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to take place on September 15, 2019, honouring the hard-work of actors in television from the past year. This year, Game of Thrones has received 32 Emmy nominations, despite all the criticism by fans for an average ending. Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner has also had the honour of being a first time Emmy nominee. The actress has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

To show his support for the actor, husband Joe Jonas penned a heartwarming note for his wife, talking about how proud he was of Sophie. The singer shared an adorable picture of the two and captioned that he was incredibly proud of his Emmy nominated wife.

The couple recently went got married in France after a secret wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple also celebrated their honeymoon in 'magical' Maldives.

Check out their adorable wedding and honeymoon pictures below:

View this post on Instagram I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Game of Thrones seems to be the biggest hit in the Emmys this year. Apart from Sophie, Emilia Clarke was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as Jon Snow. The show has also been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. The show has broken the record for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series. Lena Headey, Alfie Allen, Maisie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie have also received nominations for their work.