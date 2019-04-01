image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Hollywood
Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ superhero

Hollywood

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ superhero

An LGBTQ character is soon to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

back
Black PantherCaptain MarvelJoe RussoLGBTQmarvel cinematic universeMCU
nextJoe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

within