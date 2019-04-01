Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ superhero

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 9.04 pm April 01 2019, 9.04 pm

Over the years, Marvel Cinematic Universe has treated us with some of the best superheroes and we must admit, their roster of heroes is becoming more interesting with each new outing. Expanding its horizon, the MCU also added characters like Black Panther, marking a major cultural milestone and the recently released Captain Marvel, which is its first release with a solo female lead. However, one aspect missing from it is an LGBTQ character. The lack of LGBTQ characters in the MCU has long been criticized, and it looks like Marvel is finally coming up with a film to feature one.

Avengers’ co-director Joe Russo was recently asked if it is time for an LGBTQ superhero in the MCU. "One hundred per cent and you will see one very soon,” he told IANS. The talks about MCU coming up with an LGBTQ superhero have been on since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that at least two LGBT characters will join the franchise. When asked who the characters would be, he said, "Both (characters) you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen."

Furthermore, reports recently also suggested that Marvel was looking to cast a gay to play the lead in the upcoming Eternals and the casting for that has begun. In an earlier interview, Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso subtly confirmed the same by saying, “We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can and when we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

Talking about how committed Marvel is to diversity, she said, “Why wouldn’t we be? Why wouldn’t we be?”. She continued, “I’m so passionate about this I’ve got to tell you. Our entire success is based on people that are incredibly different. Why wouldn’t we? Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail. If we don’t put the pedal to the metal on the diversity and the inclusivity, we will not have continued success. Our determination is to have that for all of the people out there watching our movies.”