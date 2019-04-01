Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 8.29 pm April 01 2019, 8.29 pm

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Russo, who has helmed four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies with his brother Anthony, visited India on Monday to promote the upcoming final instalment of the Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame. During an interaction with the media at a press conference held on Monday, the director gave away some deets on Endgame and that’s making us assume the fate of Thanos. Curious much?

Without giving any narrative details away, Russo went on to reveal that the upcoming instalment is quite in contrast to the previous part and will not be Thanos-centric. “I’m not talking about my future plans but say this, instead, that Avengers: Infinity War spoke from the point of view of Thanos, but Endgame is not.” Well, that makes it pretty clear that the Avengers are no way sparing the Mad Titan this time and are surely doing ‘whatever it takes’ to crush him into ashes.

Also promising the audience a ‘poweful and impactful ending’, he said, “We’re focusing on the original six Avengers and we’re closing the book and those characters on the story that has been told about them since the last decades.”

In an earlier interview, he also explained how the upcoming film is unlike anything that we have seen before in MCU, and we will witness a totally different experience. “I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone. It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies,” he said.

He added, "But, it’s different totally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others, opens to theatres on April 26.