Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 8.33 pm April 01 2019, 8.33 pm

Avengers: Endgame is just a few weeks away from release and the madness around the film is soaring to new heights every day. Avengers: Endgame will mark an end to a decade-long 22 film series. The film will see the Avengers, those who survived Thanos’ snap, taking on the Mad Titan. Just three weeks ahead of the release, Joe Russo is in India to amp up the hype and while fans didn’t need any amping up, his presence has definitely accelerated the anticipation. India is the first stop of his Asia tour and while speaking to the media, he brought up Tom Holland’s notorious habit of accidentally leaking details about the movie.

“Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s all he gets. He’s doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite. We use very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene. Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut,” Joe Russo said as the room erupted in laughter.

Tom Holland’s reputation with leaking information about the film is widely known. In June last year, Tom made an appearance at the Comic Con in Seattle and apologised to fans for the lack of any big announcements to make about the sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, in the video uploaded on Instagram, Tom flipped his iPad while speaking and words ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ flashed on his iPad screen.

View this post on Instagram Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ♥️ A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

It seems like Holland is a bit slow. There was a time he almost believed a spoof article that claimed he leaked the film online when in reality he didn’t. Filmmaker Kevin Smith on his podcast once said that Holland’s agents asked for a list of questions in advance, just to ensure that he doesn’t say more than he has to.

Avengers: Endgame releases in theatres on April 26 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, among others.