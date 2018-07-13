John Legend nominated for two Emmys, within reach of an EGOT

On July 12, the nominees for the Emmys were announced and if things go his way, John Legend could actually become a legend. He has been nominated for two Emmys, doubling his chances. And if he wins the award, he can add it to his collection of a Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. In short, he is en-route to become an EGOT.

Legend is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend was also the producer of the show and worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, both of whom are an Emmy away from being tagged as EGOT.

Speaking to Vulture, Legend said, “If it happens, it would be a truly rare group of people to join. To do it with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice would be especially cool, given that this was their show from the beginning.”

A total of only 12 people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Meanwhile Legend told Vulture that he will consider working on stage musicals. “We’re talking about it, not necessarily me starring in something, but possibly me writing for something,” he said, adding that he’ll have some Broadway projects in the future.