John Legend turns 40: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West pose for a sizzling picture with the birthday boy and Chrissy Teigen

All of me singer John Legend rang in his 40th on December 28 but threw a lavish birthday bash on Saturday, January 12. The singer celebrated the special day with his wife Chrissy Teigen and lots of his industry colleagues. It was a star-studded bash organised in Los Angeles with that of 007 theme. Among all, were the Kardashians. Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to Instagram to share a couple of inside pictures from the bash.

Kim posted photos from the event which see her posing for a se*y picture with West, Legend and Teigen. The four can be seen sitting on a poker table with dollar bills and poker chips. Kim captioned it ‘Casino Royale’. In another picture, on her Instagram story, only the Wests can be seen striking a pose for the camera together. Kim is seen looking chic in a black, lacy number while her rapper husband went for a black buttoned-up shirt topped with a grey fur coat. Also in another post, Kim is seen taking a video of herself with Teigen in the background where the latter is seen posing sultrily.

View this post on Instagram Kim last night at John Legend’s birthday party! A post shared by Kim Kardashian Fan Page (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:24am PST

That's not all. Here are some more sneak-peeks into the party.

View this post on Instagram A LEGENDary night ♥️ #johnlegend40 A post shared by LUNA SIMONE 👧🏽🎀 (@babylunasimone) on Jan 13, 2019 at 3:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram Kris and Corey at John Legend's 40th birthday party. A post shared by Say Bible (@saybiblepodcast) on Jan 13, 2019 at 12:29pm PST

And, here's the highlight of the night. The endearing family Chrissy, Legend and their daughter Luna were captured dancing the night away!

From what we learn, the high-end party had a James Bond theme and was held at Chrissy’s home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Giving more deets from the extravagant party, an insider informed E! News, "Both Chrissy and John were on the dance floor with Luna dancing all night. DJ Nice was the DJ and played all the classics. The dance floor was packed with people all night. At one point, Chrissy got behind the DJ booth and thanked everyone for coming. Then they all sang 'Happy Birthday' to John and he loved it. Everyone seemed to have amazing night."

Happy belated birthday, John Legend.