image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

John Legend turns 40: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West pose for a sizzling picture with the birthday boy and Chrissy Teigen

Hollywood

John Legend turns 40: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West pose for a sizzling picture with the birthday boy and Chrissy Teigen

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 14 2019, 1.44 pm
back
Chrissy TeigenEntertainmenthollywoodJohn LegendKanye WestKim Kardashian
nextGame of Thrones Season 8 premiere date will be revealed soon and we can't keep calm!
ALSO READ

John Legend's son Miles needs Helmet therapy to treat his ‘Misshapen Head’

Rita Ora’s lip syncing debacle finds support from John Legend

John Legend was 'So High' on happiness while honouring wife Chrissy Teigen