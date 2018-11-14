John Legend was 'So High' on happiness while honouring wife Chrissy Teigen

American musician, John Legend and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen are one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood and there’s no denying in that! The couple always makes sure to set some serious relationship goals, be it their social media banter, their beautiful family and the times when they say good things about each other. And once again, the two of them recently made it to the headlines, all thanks to their adorable on-stage moment.

The couple was present at the Glamour's Women of the Year awards in New York's Spring Studios on Monday, where Chrissy Teigen was honoured with The Influencer Award by John Legend himself. The two of them like usual had only good things to say about each other. While presenting Chrissy with the award, the super-proud hubby John went all teary eyes and went on to say what he loves about his wife.

While taking the honours, Chrissy made sure to let everyone know that these tears don’t come easily to John and jokingly said, “John didn’t even cry when I was giving birth” and she also went on to call John the most incredible husband on the planet. Well, now that’s something to adore, guys!