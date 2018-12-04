John Legend's son Miles needs Helmet therapy to treat his ‘Misshapen Head’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles Theodore has an all-new look to flaunt. Yep, you heard that right! On Monday, momma Teigen took to her social media account and posted a picture of Theodore wearing a helmet. Reason: The kid needs to wear the headgear in order to treat his ‘slightly misshapen head’. For the uninitiated, baby Miles is suffering from a condition known as Plagiocephaly. According to Healthline, this happens when the soft skull plates on a child’s head get flatten.

The mom-of-two, Chrissy posted a picture with Miles and in the caption stated that people do not need not to worry about her kid as he’ll be looking more cute with the helmet. Well, that’s not it, as the adorable photos of Miles made the netizens respond to Teigen’s thread by posting pictures of their own children donning helmets, who also suffered from Plagiocephaly. Aww, isn’t this inspiring?

"It is SO cute. You guys are very sweet," Chrissy tweeted after the thread went viral.

It was on May 16, when Teigen and Legend, 39, welcomed Miles into the world and since then, the proud maa and paa have shared numerous shots of their youngest child who is the replica of his father.

Is this the official babies with helmets thread? pic.twitter.com/eMEcrzUYVU — Jennifer Smith (@jenamer) December 3, 2018

Not just Miles, the couple also has a two-year-old daughter Lune Simone who has adjusted well to life as a sister, dad had said. Legend told PEOPLE, “She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him.”

Family goals indeed!