Johnny Depp finally settles a multimillion dollar lawsuit against his former managers

Hollywood star Johnny Depp settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against his former business managers, which means that the planned trial that was to be held next month stands canceled. According to various reports, Depp had accused the Management Group of financial mismanagement and theft. The lawsuit, worth $25 million, was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2017.

The company had denied Depp’s accusations of spending money without informing him, and counter sued. They asked for $550,000 for unpaid fees and damages, as per Sky News. Reports say lawyers from both parties met and came to a confidential arrangement. The details of the deal have not been made public, but it seems like Depp and The Management Group have given their nod to the settlement.

"The lawsuit taken out against The Management Group - and the subsequent settlement - is a further demonstration that Johnny is determined to take firm action to protect his personal and artistic reputation in the interests of his family and his career," Depp’s spokesman told the media.

With the lawsuit settled, Depp and Warner Bros will be happy to now focus their attention of the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, by JK Rowling.

Depp is well known for a number of roles that he played as an actor. This includes the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Edward Scissorhands and Sweeny Todd.